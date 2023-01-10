Coachella Headliner Bad Bunny Is Also Producing A Queer Sci-Fi Series For Netflix

Reggaeton royalty Bad Bunny had an absolutely massive 2022, but his 2023 is already, implausibly shaping up to be even bigger. Not only was he tabbed as one of Coachella’s three headliners this year — along with K-pop chart toppers Blackpink and R&B mystery man Frank Ocean — but according to Deadline, he’s also adding “television producer” to his resume after assuming his debut role in last year’s action-thriller Bullet Train and in F9.

The series, which is an adaptation of New York Times bestseller They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera for Netflix, bears a creator credit from Chris Van Dusen, who also created Netflix favorite Bridgerton. Yellowjackets executive producer Drew Comins and studio eOne are also credited as producers with Bad Bunny. They Both Die At The End is a young adult sci-fi drama about two teenage boys, Mateo and Rufus, who learn they only have one day left to live courtesy of a service that can predict peoples’ now quite timely demises. The two characters get closer over the course of their final 24 hours, which are marked by the mystery of how and why Mateo and Rufus will meet their respective ends. The book was a smash sensation, hitting No. 1 upon its publication in 2017, then again in April 2021 after BookTok (the colloquial term for the loose community of TikTok creators focused on reading) championed it to become the best-selling YA book of the year.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has racked up more acting credits; it was announced last year he’ll star in a Spider-Man spinoff, El Muerto, even as he continues to top music charts and break boundaries as a vanguard for Latin music’s world takeover.