Barack Obama has shared his highly-anticipated year-end lists for 2022, including one for the songs he loved the most. While Obama has some obvious picks, as artists like Maggie Rogers (included for “That’s Where I Am”) and SZA (included for “Shirt”) have made the list in previous years, he also did some artist discovery this year it seems.

He included Ethel Cain’s “American Teenager” and Rosalía’s “Saoko,” from her album, Motomami. Obama also loved releases by Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Lizzo while spotlighting rising artists like Sudan Archives, Omar Apollo, Ayra Starr, Rema, Plains, Zach Bryan, and more.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs,” he captioned. “Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Some of the artists who were included on Obama’s favorites of 2022 have also started responding. “did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo,” Cain posted on Twitter.

did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo — 𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@mothercain) December 24, 2022

As for the public’s reactions to Obama’s playlist, social media users have been disappointed by the lack of Drake and Taylor Swift, as well as suggesting he checks out Goose, Arctic Monkeys, and other 2022 albums before December ends.

TAMAGOTCHI??? I KNEW I LIKED YOU BARACK BESTIE pic.twitter.com/4wwWdMCliC — sony ⎊ (@mdnightsouvenir) December 24, 2022

At the risk of disappointing @briancolligan, you should check out @goosetheband and their album Dripfield. https://t.co/Qv9B4yrDDJ — Shawn (@rassler13) December 23, 2022

Sir, Taylor Swift had one of the best albums of all time! — weird but fuckin beautiful (@magnific3ntfury) December 23, 2022

no drake? this is a bad playlist. there is no drake or nba youngboy. i am glad youre no longer our president — SW7 (@Saware7) December 23, 2022

Saoko by Rosalía! I knew you are a MOTOPAPI 💯 pic.twitter.com/EMq0chqIXl — . motomami aoty (@badgalxrosi) December 23, 2022

