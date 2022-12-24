Barack Obama
Barack Obama Shared His Favorite Songs Of 2022 With Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, And More Surprise Picks

Barack Obama has shared his highly-anticipated year-end lists for 2022, including one for the songs he loved the most. While Obama has some obvious picks, as artists like Maggie Rogers (included for “That’s Where I Am”) and SZA (included for “Shirt”) have made the list in previous years, he also did some artist discovery this year it seems.

He included Ethel Cain’s “American Teenager” and Rosalía’s “Saoko,” from her album, Motomami. Obama also loved releases by Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Lizzo while spotlighting rising artists like Sudan Archives, Omar Apollo, Ayra Starr, Rema, Plains, Zach Bryan, and more.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs,” he captioned. “Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

Some of the artists who were included on Obama’s favorites of 2022 have also started responding. “did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo,” Cain posted on Twitter.

As for the public’s reactions to Obama’s playlist, social media users have been disappointed by the lack of Drake and Taylor Swift, as well as suggesting he checks out Goose, Arctic Monkeys, and other 2022 albums before December ends.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

