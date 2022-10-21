Maggie Rogers Announces The North American ‘Feral Joy’ Tour

Maggie Rogers is going on tour next year in support of her sophomore album, Surrender. The North American “Feral Joy” Tour marks Rogers’ first North American tour since 2019.

The “Feral Joy” tour will kick off in Boston and take place over the course of 13 dates, before concluding in San Francisco.

Pre-sale for members of Rogers‘ fan club will begin on Wednesday, October 26, and fans can register for their pre-sale code here. General on-sale begins Friday, October 28.

While Rogers enjoys touring, she said to Elle this past summer that recording Surrender while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic was a nice repreive.

“I started this record at my parents’ garage, and I got to have a studio space for one of the first times in a long time,” she said. “I got to have a real creative practice. I had that in high school, but in college I used school studios, which weren’t always open, and then I was on tour, so I was always cobbling it together. The idea of being stationary, as someone who is a touring musician, just makes my mouth water.”

Check out the tour dates below.

02/11 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

02/13 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/15 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

02/17 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

02/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

02/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

02/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

02/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

02/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

02/26 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium

03/02 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

03/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium