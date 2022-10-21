Maggie Rogers Announces The North American ‘Feral Joy’ Tour

Maggie Rogers is going on tour next year in support of her sophomore album, Surrender. The North American “Feral Joy” Tour marks Rogers’ first North American tour since 2019.
The “Feral Joy” tour will kick off in Boston and take place over the course of 13 dates, before concluding in San Francisco.
Pre-sale for members of Rogers‘ fan club will begin on Wednesday, October 26, and fans can register for their pre-sale code here. General on-sale begins Friday, October 28.
While Rogers enjoys touring, she said to Elle this past summer that recording Surrender while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic was a nice repreive.
“I started this record at my parents’ garage, and I got to have a studio space for one of the first times in a long time,” she said. “I got to have a real creative practice. I had that in high school, but in college I used school studios, which weren’t always open, and then I was on tour, so I was always cobbling it together. The idea of being stationary, as someone who is a touring musician, just makes my mouth water.”
Check out the tour dates below.
02/11 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
02/13 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/15 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
02/17 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
02/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
02/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
02/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
02/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
02/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
02/26 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
03/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium
03/02 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
03/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium