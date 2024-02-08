Barbie fans will be in for a real treat this summer. One year after the film caused a frenzy in movie theaters across the globe, Mattel announced that Barbie The Movie: In Concert™ is taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on July 27.

Throughout a giant LED screening of the movie, there will be a live accompaniment from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, Executive Producer and Orchestrator Macy Schmidt’s all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, who will play the film’s score.

“Audiences of all ages flocked to theaters last summer to celebrate the joy of the Barbie movie together,” Josh Silverman, Mattel’s Chief Franchise Officer, shared in a statement. “Now fans have the opportunity to further celebrate Barbie with an unforgettable live musical experience, led by an incredibly talented all-women orchestra.”

“We’re honored to announce Barbie The Movie: In Concert™ in partnership with the world-famous Hollywood Bowl and Mattel,” Schmidt, a Tony-winning producer and conductor, added. “There’s nothing quite like the energy of the Bowl, and to bring the world-class women musicians of the Barbie Land Sinfonietta to such an iconic venue feels like a perfect match.”

Right now, subscription packages to attend are up for sale and start at $430. Single tickets will go on sale on May 7. More information about the Barbie Hollywood Bowl event can be found here.