The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced this morning

Who’s Nominated For Best Original Song At The 2024 Oscars?

A pair of Barbie songs earned Original Song nominations: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” and Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken.” Also nominated are Dianne Warren’s “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson’s “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, and Scott George’s “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Check out the music-related Oscar nominees below

Best Original Song

Dianne Warren — “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson — “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

Scott George — “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers Of The Flower Moon

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell — “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie