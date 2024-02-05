Will Ryan Gosling Perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ At The Oscars?

At this year’s Academy Awards, a whole slew of world-renowned actors will come together to celebrate the best in movies and bask in each other’s overwhelming star power while we regular folks stay home and judge. But honestly, we do that every year, so it’s nothing new.

What would make this year’s ceremony particularly special would be if Ryan Gosling reprised his role of Ken to perform the Oscar-nominated track “I’m Just Ken.” So far, Gosling hasn’t said “yes” to performing….but he also hasn’t officially said “no” so that’s a plus!

Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song with Andrew Wyatt, says that it’s his “dream” to have Gosling perform the track at this year’s Oscars. “That would be great,” Ronson told Variety on the Grammys red carpet, before asking, “Did he confirm to you? I want to know…it’s my dream! It’s my dream.” It’s up to Ryan to make this man’s dream come true.

Even though Gosling has not yet confirmed if he will take the Oscars stage to perform, Ronson says that he wouldn’t want anyone else to sing the track. “No, I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it,” he said when asked who could possibly replace him. You hear that, Ryan Reynolds? Your talents aren’t needed here.

Just before the Grammy Awards, Ronson performed the Barbie musical number with country singer Lainey Wilson as Gosling was unable to attend. Somehow, the words “put that manly hand in mind” really only work when Gosling is singing them. Hopefully, he will come to terms with this before the Oscars air on Sunday, March 10th.

