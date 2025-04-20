Becky G’s discography is filled with deeply personal tales of her life especially songs such as “Querido Abuelo.” Still, the “Como Diablos” singer manages to keep several parts of her life under wraps. This summer, Becky G is ready to take down that privacy wall in a major way.

Becky G’s intimate documentary is heading to the silver screen. During the 2025 Tribeca Festival, Becky G’s Rebbeca will premiere giving fans an intense look at her life.

“I can’t believe I am writing this right now… I am so honored that my documentary will debut at the 2025 Tribeca Festival,” she captioned the film poster on Instagram. “If only younger me could see how far we’ve come. Excited for you all to take a dive into the chapter of my life that this documentary captured.”

She continued: “This has been a long time in the making… I bet you think you know a lot about Becky G, but I truly can’t wait for you to meet Rebbeca.”

Rebbeca will feature the making of Becky G’s first Regional Mexican-inspired album, Encuentros, first headlining tour (Mi Casa, Tu Casa Tour), and more.

Becky G’s documentary Rebbeca will premiere at Tribeca Festival 2025 on June 12. Find more information here.