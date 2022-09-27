Becky G has taken to social media for a “vulnerable moment” with fans. The Esquemas performer has shared a lengthy statement asking fans to “please take the time to practice love and care,” especially in the context of online spaces (and likely stan culture) and the way using the internet has desensitized many to the humanity of others.

Read her full statement below.

“Vulnerable moment for me here so bare with me.

I am extremely grateful to everyone who has taken the time to sit with me, share with me, celebrate with me, cry with me, laugh with me, embrace me & that has simply made the effort to truly see me. Especially in recent years.

My experience growing up in a time like we live in today, both personally & professionally, has given me the opportunity to work hard for the many blessings I have in my life and meet others who have welcomed me, shared their stories of failures and triumphs, and have made me feel safe to be me.

When I think about where I was mentally, even just a year ago, makes me so proud to still be here today and be able to share some of the lessons & reflections Ive had lately.

Regardless of who you are, the way we speak & interact with one another really impacts our spirit. For me, as I connect with others, I feel that our souls carry the weight of generations before us. However, we also need to remember that we STILL live through experiences of our own in this life, and you never truly know what someone has gone through to show up in the ways that they do.

There is a real person behind every ‘profile’ you see and for every ONLINE moment, there is an OFFLINE reality we dont see everyday and limit access to.

Please take the time to practice love and care.

My hope is to continue my efforts in creating spaces and a community where people feel safe to share dreams, connect & feel understood. The harsh reality I see today is that we hit “upload” to share aspects of our lives or moments we find special & while were meant to receive “likes” & approval, were also met with judgement, assumptions, comparisons & sometimes, simply a lack of human decency.

Having access to everyone all the time has desensitized us from recognizing just how powerful our actions on and offline can be towards someone else’s mind and heart.

Our actions are so powerful that we could be working towards greatness in our own lives and speaking it into the lives of those around us!! Uplifting ourselves while uplifting each each other

Just because someone has a massive following doesn’t make them invincible. Just because someone only has a few followers doesn’t mean they aren’t loved or appreciated.

Ive always felt that my purpose and calling was to do what I could to connect, to absorb and admire those around me, and to inspire and help others whenever and however I can. So!!! My message yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever is BE KIND.

Be kind to others. Be kind to yourself. Take the time to sit with those who you love and connect.

It’s not the QUANTITY of relationships we have, it’s the QUALITY of them that makes this life.

I value you. I respect you. I love you.”