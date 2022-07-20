Benny Blanco is delivering one of the most anticipated musical collaborations of the year. On his new single, the super-producer has teamed up with Snoop Dogg and members of BTS to make “Bad Decisions,” which is set to arrive early next month.

The collaboration will appear on Blanco’s third album, which is set to drop later this year. With nearly 15 years working behind the scenes, Blanco has worked with some of the industry’s top artists, including Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Maroon 5, and more. Always seeking fresh new sounds, Blanco says collaborating with the legendary rapper, along with the biggest boy band in the world right now, feels like a dream come true.

“I’m still pinching myself,” said Blanco in a statement. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real.”

The song and video will arrive simultaneously, and in addition to the new musical offerings, Blanco, Snoop, and BTS will allow XBOX “users unprecedented ways to celebrate the release,” with more details to come soon, according to a statement.

Although not all of the members of BTS will appear on the track, the BTS Army will be elated to see the boys together, especially following several rumors of a breakup.

“Bad Decisions” will arrive 8/5 via Interscope.