Lizzo Is In The Studio Making Music With Max Martin And Benny Blanco

Lizzo, who this past weekend teased a snippet of a new song in a buck-naked Instagram clip, just took to the platform again for a preview of her studio session with two of pop music’s biggest producers. In the video posted to Lizzo’s Instagram story yesterday, the “Cuz I Love You” singer is kicked back on a studio couch, moving her feet as she watches producers Max Martin and Benny Blanco work their magic.

Lizzo shares video working on new music with Max Martin and Benny Blanco. 👀 pic.twitter.com/etYb1hbQEC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2022

Martin has been the primary producer for Grammy Awards Album Of The Year winners in Taylor Swift’s 1989 and Adele’s 25. He also won the Producer Of The Year (Non-Classical) award in 2015. Blanco has been nominated for the same Producer award in the past and has been the producer and songwriter behind hits from Halsey, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and FKA Twigs.

It’s a big look for Lizzo, who has typically worked primarily with producers/songwriters Ricky Reed and Nate Mercereau in the past. Not that her sound needs any more elevation per se, but if any or all of the follow-up to Cuz I Love You is done in collaboration with Martin and Blanco, then we’re gonna be in for something seriously special.

