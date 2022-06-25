Earlier this month, BTS announced that the group would be going on a hiatus so that individual members could pursue solo projects. The announcement came after they released their 35-track anthropology project, Proof, but the report was clarified by a representative of the group who said that a hiatus was not in order for BTS. The rep said that the group will just “take time to explore some solo projects at this time” and they assured that they will “remain active in various different formats.” Less than two weeks after that news arrived, we now know which member of BTS will be the first to release a solo project.

J-Hope announced his debut album and even shared when its lead single will arrive. Jack In The Box is set for a release on July 15 and its first song will touch down on July 1, according to Billboard. A statement about the upcoming project said that it “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” The album will also feature “diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced.”

Jack In The Box will arrive just in time for J-Hope’s headlining set at Lollapalooza’s Chicago festival at the end of next month. J-Hope’s headling gig will make the first time that a “South Korean artist will headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

You can view J-Hope’s Instagram post about Jack In The Box above.