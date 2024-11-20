Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez seem about as happy as they could possibly be dating each other. It turns out that the start of their dating life was a surprise to Blanco, even as it was happening.

On a recent stream (here’s a clip), Kai Cenat was chatting with Blanco and he asked him how he initially asked Gomez out. Blanco responded, “She asked me out! It was crazy, it was crazy. She literally asked me out. We were just talking and then she was like, ‘Oh, you want to get dinner?'”

He then told Cenat he wasn’t nervous because he and Gomez had been friends for years before that. He continued:

“We were just talking, and then she was like, “Oh, let’s go get dinner tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to this thing with my friends. Why don’t you come hang out with me first, and then we’ll go link for dinner.’ So we just went and we got a drink first, and I didn’t even realize we were on a date! And she was like, ‘I would have worn something different to this date.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what? We’re on a date?’ I had no idea! No idea we were on the date! She left early ’cause she had to go somewhere, she had to film a video the next day, and then we hung out two days later, and then I was like, ‘Yo, I think she likes me.’ And then I literally just kissed her, and then the rest is history.”

He then gleefully described what their lives look like now, saying, “Every day together. Every day together. Like, as many days as we can. Every day. Yeah, she’s my best friend. Actual best friend.”