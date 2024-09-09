On paper, Selena Gomez has it all. She even finally scored an elusive Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, and she’s attracting Oscar buzz for the upcoming Emilia Pérez. Not to mention, Gomez owns a reported billion-dollar company, Rare Beauty.

But Selena Gomez does not have it all because she is human, and no human has ever had it all.

On Monday morning, September 9, Vanity Fair unveiled Gomez as its October 2024 cover star. The accompanying profile, written by Yohana Desta, contains several revelations about Gomez’s relationship with acting, Benny Blanco, music, and social media, but none more vulnerable than the below.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez told the publication. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez continued, “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Gomez has been publicly transparent about living with lupus since revealing her diagnosis to Billboard in 2015. The chronic autoimmune disease caused Gomez to need a kidney transplant in 2017.

As for becoming a mother, Gomez assured Vanity Fair that she isn’t in a rush. It has been playing on her mind long before she fell in love with Blanco, however.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” Gomez told Time earlier this year. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone, and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship last December. Back with Vanity Fair, Gomez shared, “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”