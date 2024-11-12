It’s “Sexiest Man Alive” season for People, and Benny Blanco has been part of the rollout, as he got a featured article and photoshoot of his own. This drew a loving reaction from girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Sharing one of the photos on her Instagram Story, Gomez wrote (as Billboard notes), “Not only do you love me unconditionally.. You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza.” In a second post, she tagged Blanco and shared a poem from William C. Hannan, which reads, “I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you / And not be madly in love with everything you do.”

For People, Blanco spoke about times he cherishes with Gomez, saying, “I’m a real morning person. It’s my favorite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It’s like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up. I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life.”

He also discussed their dating life, saying, “I go all out for every date. We go all out for each other. One time Sel was like, ‘Oh, I want to take you on a date.’ We drove somewhere and she had rented out a whole botanical garden for me. She also likes something so simple. For Valentine’s Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie-theater nachos, I found her favorite pickles from Texas and I deep-fried them for her. Then [I had] all her candies and Hot Cheetos. It doesn’t mean spending your entire bank account. The No. 1 thing you need to do on a date is just listen to what the person’s saying. Don’t talk about yourself the whole time. No one cares.”