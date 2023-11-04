On Friday, November 3, the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame saw music’s most acclaimed artists reflecting on their work. Bubbling new school acts such as Olivia Rodrigo took the stage to honor her musical hero, Sheryl Crow. Veteran musicians like Willie Nelson brought out entertainers that he’s inspired along the way. For revered songwriter Bernie Taupin, he took a moment to acknowledge the work of recording artists who are no longer with us.

During his induction speech, Taypin highlighted the impact of women, Black, and Black women musicians. The declaration was moving — and it seemed to call out Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner’s past disparaging remarks about non-white musicians.

“I guess you could say my being inducted is a paradox, perhaps, but either way, I’m honored to be in the class of 2023 alongside a group of such profoundly ‘articulate’ women and outstanding ‘articulate’ Black artists along with all of the other music masters here tonight,” said Taupin.

Taupin’s reflections on the state of music didn’t stop there. Before his longtime collaborator and friend, Elton John, took the stage to perform “Tiny Dancer,” which Taupin wrote, he spoke about the categoric issues with pop music. Watch the clip below.

Before the ceremony, Wenner was reportedly removed from the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation board. He’s since apologized for his comments.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is available for playback on Disney+. Find more information here.