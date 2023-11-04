Tonight (November 3), Olivia Rodrigo took the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s induction ceremony for 2023. Rodrigo appeared alongside Sheryl Crow, as the two covered “If It Makes You Happy.” (Crow is one of the inductees for this year.)

Rodrigo and Crow both have guitars, as they are backed by a full band. “You know, I still get stoned,” Crow sings, jokingly putting a bit more emphasis on the last word, as the audience cheers. Rodrigo also tackled some of the lines by herself — showing off her vocal talent on a different type of song.

By the chorus, both of them are jamming out together, giving off pure carefree energy.

Earlier this week, it had been hinted that Rodrigo would be performing at the ceremony alongside “one of her heroes,” before a chairman, John Sykes, confirmed to The New York Times that it would be Crow. (Last year, Rodrigo got to perform “You’re So Vain” with Carly Simon.)

Crow and Rodrigo also gave fans a little easter egg a while back, as they covered the same song during a surprise performance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe.

Check out Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow’s performance from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony below.