Dolly Parton’s first go at a rock album, Rockstar, was already pretty long, clocking in at 30 tracks. Now, in celebration of her birthday today (January 19), Parton has released a deluxe edition that adds nine more songs.

Five of the bonus tracks appeared on digital and limited edition versions of the album, while the other four are previously unheard.

In a message announcing the release, Parton wrote, “Hey fans and friends, It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present! I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL. Thanks for everything, Dolly.”

Surprise! Stream ‘Rockstar Deluxe’ wherever you get your music ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/EqTCWkzc64 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2024

Find the Rockstar (Deluxe) art and tracklist below.