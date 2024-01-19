Dolly Parton’s first go at a rock album, Rockstar, was already pretty long, clocking in at 30 tracks. Now, in celebration of her birthday today (January 19), Parton has released a deluxe edition that adds nine more songs.
Five of the bonus tracks appeared on digital and limited edition versions of the album, while the other four are previously unheard.
In a message announcing the release, Parton wrote, “Hey fans and friends, It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present! I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL. Thanks for everything, Dolly.”
Surprise! Stream ‘Rockstar Deluxe’ wherever you get your music ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/EqTCWkzc64
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2024
Find the Rockstar (Deluxe) art and tracklist below.
Dolly Parton’s Rockstar (Deluxe) album cover artwork
Dolly Parton’s Rockstar (Deluxe) tracklist
1. “Rockstar” with special guest Richie Sambora
2. “World on Fire”
3. “Every Breath You Take” Feat. Sting
4. “Open Arms” Feat. Steve Perry
5. “Magic Man” Feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese
6. “Long as I Can See the Light” Feat. John Fogerty
7. “Either Or” Feat. Kid Rock
8. “I Want You Back” Feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes
9. “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” Feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel
10. “Purple Rain”
11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” Feat. Peter Frampton
12. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” Feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
13. “Night Moves” Feat. Chris Stapleton
14. “Wrecking Ball” Feat. Miley Cyrus
15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” Feat. Pink and Brandi Carlile
16. “Keep On Loving You” Feat. Kevin Cronin
17. “Heart of Glass” Feat. Debbie Harry
18. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” Feat. Elton John
19. “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” Feat. Melissa Etheridge
20. “Stairway to Heaven” Feat. Lizzo and Sasha Flute
21. “We Are the Champions”
22. “Bygones” Feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5
23. “My Blue Tears” Feat. Simon Le Bon
24. “What’s Up” Feat. Linda Perry
25. “You’re No Good” Feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow
26. “Heartbreaker” Feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
27. “Bittersweet” Feat. Michael McDonald
28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” Feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guests The Jordanaires
29. “Let it Be” Feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood
30. “Free Bird” Feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and the Artimus Pyle Band
31. “Rockin’ It (Live) ”
32. “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”
33. “Mama Never Said”
34. “Two Tickets To Paradise”
35. “Jolene” Feat. Måneskin
36. “Stay Out Of My Bedroom”
37. “Bridge Over Troubled Water”
38. “The Entertainer”
39. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”
Rockstar (Deluxe) is out now via Butterfly Records/Big Machine. Find more information here.