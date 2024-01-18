Last August, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley got married in Long Beach, New Jersey, and it was a paparazzi’s dream. Taylor Swift, among many other A-listers, attended the rehearsal dinner, causing Swifties to flood the streets. So, yeah, people were starved for details. Luckily for them, Antonoff and Qualley’s private lives remained mostly private for once. But Bleachers’ “Tiny Moves” video might have given a glimpse into what the dance floor looked like at Antonoff and Qualley’s wedding reception.

The Antonoff-fronted band dropped the video on Wednesday, January 17. It stars Qualley unabashedly performing “a self-choreographed routine,” as per press release, in a quiet New York City at night.

“The tiniest moves you make,” Antonoff sings. “The whole damn world shakes / Call it a bloodlust crisis of faith.” After three minutes of flawless dancing, a coolly collected Qualley walks over to Antonoff, leaning against a car and embracing her as dawn breaks.

Qualley spoke with Rolling Stone about her inspiration for the video, which she co-directed with Alex Lockett, as excerpted below:

“‘I just love dancing and wanted to make up a dance for one of Jack’s songs on his next album,’ she says. ‘This song was just really poppy and fun, and it was so fun to dance to.’ When she started thinking about it as a music video, the simplest storyline had Antonoff watching her tiny moves as she danced until the sun came up. ‘I kind of wanted it to feel like a love letter to Jack and something that I’d want to show the kids one day,’ she says.”

Bleachers’ self-titled album is due out March 8. “Tiny Moves” is the third single, following “Alma Mater” and “Modern Girl.”

Watch the “Tiny Moves” video above, and check out the Bleachers cover art and tracklist as well as Bleachers’ upcoming tour dates below.

1. “I Am Right On Time”

2. “Modern Girl”

3. “Jesus Is Dead”

4. “Me Before You”

5. “Alma Mater”

6. “Tiny Moves”

7. “Isimo”

8. “Woke Up Today”

9. “Self Respect”

10. “Hey Joe”

11. “Call Me After Midnight”

12. “We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever”

13. “Ordinary Heaven”

14. “The Waiter”