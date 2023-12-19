All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Beyoncé gave a proper streaming release to a hidden gem from one of her special albums. Reneé Rapp joined Megan Thee Stallion, as the two channeled the Mean Girls energy into a collab. And so much more. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Beyoncé – “Grown Woman” In honor of Beyoncé’s self-titled album turning ten years old, she gave an official streaming release to the track, “Grown Woman,” as a bonus reveal from that era. “I still get scared before every album release,” she shared in a video montage on social media, tied to the anniversary. “I’m constantly searching for the deeper purpose for my art. Thoughts about life, my dreams or my fantasies. Just because you become a mother, it doesn’t mean you lose who you are.” Karol G – “Que Chimba De Vida” Karol G‘s “Que Chimba De Vida” finds her honoring all the special moments that life offers, making it a fitting title — as it translates to “What A Great Life.” The pop star expressed a similar heartfelt sentiment on social media. “2023 taught me more than any other year that everything I lived, witnessed, and experienced over the years,” she wrote about the track.

Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion – “Not My Fault” As a teaser from the soundtrack for the upcoming Mean Girls movie, Reneé Rapp (who is reprising the role of Regina from the musical adaptation) collaborated with none other than Megan Thee Stallion for the fiery “Not My Fault.” Megan does not hold back during her verse, noting how “it’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors / I been told y’all, I’m the Black Regina George.” Eladio Carrión – “TQMQA” Eladio Carrión uses “TQMQA” to showcase his emotions — titling the track after the acronym for “te quiero más que ayer,” which translates to “I love you more than yesterday,” according to Billboard. It gives listeners a universal feeling that they can apply to their loved ones, no matter what their relationship.

Anitta – “Joga Pra Lua” Anitta’s “Joga Pra Lua” translates to “Play For The Moon,” and that’s exactly what she does. With the help of Pedro Sampaio and Dennis, she finally gets to release a funky chorus that has been stuck in her head — and hopefully, will do the same for listeners. Charlotte Sands – “Blindspot” “It’s about the experience of watching their life from the sidelines and having to witness them have feelings for other people,” Sands revealed about “Blindspot,” which found her putting songwriting at the forefront, and drawing inspiration from Jewel and Michelle Branch.

Ericdoa – “Sweet Tooth” “Sweet Tooth” finds Ericdoa going through how he feels about a romantic partner. “I remind her of a Sour Patch Kid, they don’t make ’em like this / Tell you something sweet, feel a pain in your rib,” he adds, as one of the many creative lines. Elohim – “Broken Face” Elohim dropped a new song, “Broken Face,” which is an emotional display of how she’s struggling to convey her feelings on the outside. It finds her being completely honest about her struggles, but despite her falls, she will eventually rise back up.