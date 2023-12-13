Beyoncé is celebrating her game-changing self-titled fifth studio album today (December 13). 10 years ago, Bey released Beyoncé to iTunes, without warning, or any prior promotion. The album boasted 14 tracks, and a music video for each of the songs, plus three additional music videos. One of these videos was for “Grown Woman,” a Timbaland-produced track that didn’t appear on the tracklist for the audio portion of the album.

To celebrate 10 years of Beyoncé, the artist has finally put “Grown Woman” on streaming platforms.

In 2013, Beyoncé had begun teasing the album over the course of 11 months before its official arrival. The song was first previewed in a Pepsi commercial which premiered in April of 2013. Powered by African-influenced drums and Bey’s empowered vocals, “Grown Woman” was a fan favorite even before Beyoncé‘s official release. The chrous, on which Bey declares “I’m a grown woman / I can do whatever I want” rang in a new era, which, at the time, fans weren’t sure what was to come.

The song’s accompanying music video featured clips from Bey’s home movie collection, juxtaposed with images of an adult Beyoncé maintaining her energetic spirit, as she knows she’ll be slaying the game for many more years.

You can listen to “Grown Woman” above.