Reneé Rapp had 2023 in a chokehold with her debut album, Snow Angel. And in a few weeks, she will kick off 2024 with a bang. Having previously played Regina George in the Broadway musical adaptation of Mean Girls, Rapp will reprise the iconic role in the upcoming Mean Girls film.

Ahead of the movie, Rapp has teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a new song from the soundtrack, “Not My Fault.” The song is centered around a memorable quote from the movie, in which one character says “It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me.”

“It’s not my fault / You came with her but she might leave with me / It’s not my fault / You’ve gotta pay for what I get for free / It’s not my fault

You’re like, you’re like, you’re like in love with me,” she sings on the song’s chorus, giving Regina a little bit of some queer flair.

Meg pops in with a supercharged verse, claiming her throne as the “Black Regina George.”

“I got influence, they do anythin’ I endorse / I run sh*t, to be a bad b*tch is a sport,” Meg raps.

You can listen to “Not My Fault” above.

Mean Girls is in theaters 1/12/2024.