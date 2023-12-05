All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Not only did Beyoncé and Taylor Swift celebrate together at the Renaissance Tour film premiere in London, but they also both released killer new songs. In other news, a BTS member delivered a spicier new remix of his song, courtesy of Usher. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Beyoncé — “My House” In honor of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour film hitting theaters, she treated fans to a brand new song, “My House,” during the end credits. It finds her showing off her rap skills, as she wants to have an extravagant but private outing. Taylor Swift — “You’re Losing Me” Taylor Swift celebrated becoming Spotify’s Top Global Artist for 2023 by finally dropping her fan-favorite Midnights track, “You’re Losing Me,” on streaming platforms. Before, it had only been available on CD. The heartbreaking song finds Swift seemingly coming to terms with the end of a relationship, on one of her all-time best bridges, as she feels she is fighting in only the other person’s army when all they can give in return is ignore her.

ATEEZ — “Crazy Form” ATEEZ’s “Crazy Form” is the highlight track from the group’s new record, The World EP.FIN: Will. The enthusiastic song instantly raises spirits, given the lyrics find them pointing out how their “ego’s in the show.” The music video finds them fighting off bad guys, making it a truly action-packed time. Lana Del Rey — “Take Me Home, Country Roads” Lana Del Rey covered John Denver’s classic hit, transforming it from a country piece into a smoother, chill piano rendition. Del Rey truly makes the song feel like her own — which seems to be the direction she wants to go next, hinting at making more classic songs.

Dove Cameron — “Sand” “‘Sand’ is about a person who I loved very much, and who I thought I was going to spend my life with,” Cameron revealed about her vulnerable track, which she shared the music video for, just ahead of her album, Alchemical: Volume 1. “It’s about the experience of having that seemingly perfect relationship end so suddenly and without warning, the feeling of shock and overnight disintegration of the future you built together, realizing no matter how much I gave of myself, I still had so little of him in the end Jung Kook, Usher — “Standing Next To You” As the latest remix from Jung Kook, he invited Usher to join his “Standing Next To You” song. “Stop, can you feel that?” Usher asks in his added verse, giving some spicier vibes to the already-romantic track. “It’s like heaven and earth moves whenever we touch / No, for real, I know you feel that.”

Slayyyter — “James Dean” “James Dean” is featured as part of the deluxe version of Slayyyter’s Starf*cker album, which dropped this past week. The track shows off the pop star’s confident side, while she disses the haters because, as she says, “I don’t need cash / I don’t pay for sh*t.” Declan McKenna — “Elevator Hum” “The freedom and playfulness of the lyrics, and the gentle but fun glide of the track, take me back to being a kid in a way,” McKenna said of his latest nostalgic “Elevator Hum,” which he created alongside producer Gianluca Buccellati. It is featured on his upcoming album, What Happened To The Beach?, which pulls inspo from Southern California.