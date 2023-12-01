We are less than 24 hours removed from Muna being revealed as Uproxx’s latest cover stars. In the accompanying story, guitarist Josette Maskin said, “The only thing we want to continue to do is make good music and try to find some sort of peace. Where that plot goes, I don’t think we know, but I think it’s the merit of trying to be good to oneself and be good to your friends.”
Muna hopping on Holly Humberstone’s “Into Your Room” is good for everyone. The revamped song arrived this morning, December 1.
“I’m throwing stones at your window,” Muna’s Katie Gavin sings. “To get you to notice me / Don’t make me stand outside in the pouring rain / With a freshly ripped human heart from my ribcage / And a boom-box / How pathetic, babe.”
There was an element of throwing stones at each other’s window, as it were. On November 10, 2021, back in the glory days when X was still Twitter, Muna tweeted, “Holly Humberstone’s writing >>>,” and the fan account @pheebbridgers replied, “muna and holly collab when.” On Monday, November 27, Muna quote-posted that two-year-old request alongside the salute emoji. Additionally, Humberstone released the song alongside a January 2022 Instagram DM exchange between her and Muna.
muna and holly collab when
— b saw clairegenius (@pheebbridgers) November 10, 2021
🫡 @HolHumberstone https://t.co/uLs9NAERpF
— MUNA (@whereisMUNA) November 27, 2023
into your room with the greatest band in world @whereismuna is out now 🤍
give it a listen, we hope u looove it https://t.co/RtveNYx9ox xxx pic.twitter.com/l9q6VXyby4
— Holly Humberstone (@HolHumberstone) December 1, 2023
After one listen to Humberstone and Muna’s “Into Your Room,” it’s unequivocally clear that this song is worth waiting for two years. If you’re not careful, you might have it stuck in your head for the next two years.
“I’m obsessed with Muna and have been wanting to work with them for ages,” Humberstone said in a statement, as per press release. “I’m so thankful that I finally get to have them bring their magic to one of my songs.”
Muna also relayed a statement, saying, “Holly is such a talented artist, and we have been so impressed by her songwriting and musicianship for a long time now. We were so stoked when her record came out a few months ago so it was a total delight to be able to get to put our little spin on ‘Into Your Room.’ We also love both Ethan [Gruska] and Rob [Millton]’s work as producers so it was a dream to be able to play with the session files.”
Muna has earned a well-deserved reprieve after touring all over the place (literally) in 2023, including headlining their Life’s So Fun Tour and opening on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Humberstone will stage her first-ever headlining North American tour next May in support of her debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black.
Listen to “Into Your Room” above, and see Humberstone’s tour dates below.
05/05/2024 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
05/07/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/08/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
05/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/14/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/16/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
05/17/2024 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/18/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
05/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/21/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/23/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
05/27/2024 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
05/28/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/29/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom