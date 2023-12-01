We are less than 24 hours removed from Muna being revealed as Uproxx’s latest cover stars. In the accompanying story, guitarist Josette Maskin said, “The only thing we want to continue to do is make good music and try to find some sort of peace. Where that plot goes, I don’t think we know, but I think it’s the merit of trying to be good to oneself and be good to your friends.”

Muna hopping on Holly Humberstone’s “Into Your Room” is good for everyone. The revamped song arrived this morning, December 1.

“I’m throwing stones at your window,” Muna’s Katie Gavin sings. “To get you to notice me / Don’t make me stand outside in the pouring rain / With a freshly ripped human heart from my ribcage / And a boom-box / How pathetic, babe.”

There was an element of throwing stones at each other’s window, as it were. On November 10, 2021, back in the glory days when X was still Twitter, Muna tweeted, “Holly Humberstone’s writing >>>,” and the fan account @pheebbridgers replied, “muna and holly collab when.” On Monday, November 27, Muna quote-posted that two-year-old request alongside the salute emoji. Additionally, Humberstone released the song alongside a January 2022 Instagram DM exchange between her and Muna.

muna and holly collab when — b saw clairegenius (@pheebbridgers) November 10, 2021

into your room with the greatest band in world @whereismuna is out now 🤍 give it a listen, we hope u looove it https://t.co/RtveNYx9ox xxx pic.twitter.com/l9q6VXyby4 — Holly Humberstone (@HolHumberstone) December 1, 2023

After one listen to Humberstone and Muna’s “Into Your Room,” it’s unequivocally clear that this song is worth waiting for two years. If you’re not careful, you might have it stuck in your head for the next two years.