On December 20, Disney+ will air BTS: Monuments: Behind The Star to give super fans insight into how they reached international success. For member Jung Kook, the key to his career victories is evident based on his latest release—consistency. With his debut album, Golden, out now, the singer continues to flood the music space with star-studded remixes to past tracks. First, he secured Justin Timberlake to refresh “3D.” Now, he’s calling on Usher to spruce up “Standing Next To You.”

The track is a funky love letter dedicated to those brave enough to wear their hearts on their sleeves. On the record, co-produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, Jung Kook and Usher blend the most captivating pop and R&B music elements for a melting pot of sonic bliss.

“Stop, can you feel that? / It’s like heaven and earth moves whenever we touch / No, for real, I know you feel that / The universe approves when you and I dance / So elegant and heaven sent these vibes, yeah / It’s way, way too early to leave, we go away / You know that, all night long, we rock to this (All night) / Screamin’, I’ll testify this lovin’,” sings Usher.

Listen to Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” (Usher Remix) above.

Golden is out now via Big Hit. Find more information here.