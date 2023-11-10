At long last, Dua Lipa‘s new era has begun. In recent weeks, the Albanian pop star has been teasing what seems to be the rollout for her upcoming third album. She had cleared her Instagram page, posted and deleted video clips, and even played the new song for random passersby in London. This afternoon (November 9), Lipa finally gifted fans with “Houdini,” her new single produced by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.

On “Houdini,” Lipa maintains her confidence as she glides over a flashy, trippy track.

“I come and I go / Prove you got the right to please me / Everybody knows / Catch me or I go, Houdini,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, she is seen in a rehearsal space dancing on her own, before she is joined by a group of red-haired dancers. Lipa herself is also donning red hair, as she dances her way through a crowd in kaleidoscopic fashion. The group then disappears in a flash — like the song’s namesake.

Commiting to the act of an eras girl, with a new aesthetic and fresh new sounds, Lipa is bringing back something that’s been missing in pop for a long time.

Needless to say, this new era looks to be remarkable.

You can see the video for “Houdini” above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.