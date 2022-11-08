Stray Kids Is The Second K-Pop Boy Group To Hold A US Stadium Show

Perhaps one of the best concerts of 2022, the recent news from JYP Entertainment and Stray Kids comes as no surprise.

Following a very successful US tour, the pioneering fourth-generation K-pop act is set to take their MANIAC tour a step further with a US stadium show. Officially announced earlier this morning (November 8), Stray Kids will hold their MANIAC Encore shows in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, and Los Angeles. Compared to a one-night stadium show at the Banc of California, the octet will hold two-night shows at Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena and Osaka’s Kyocera Dome.

https://twitter.com/Stray_Kids/status/1589482912571092992/photo/1

The new announcement makes Stray Kids the second K-pop boy group to perform at a North American stadium with more than 20,000 seats after BTS. This will also mark the group’s first dome tour across Japan.

Before the announcement, it was revealed the group will also make its way to Southeast Asia, Australia, and the United States during the first half of the year. Stray Kids just wrapped up the Seoul dates last September as well as the promotion for their latest EP MAXIDENT!, which surpassed 2 million pre-orders and topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets to Stray Kids’ MANIAC Encore go on sale Friday, November 11 at 3 p.m. PST on Ticketmaster.