All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Halsey – “So Good” After publicly accusing their label of not letting them release this song until it had a “viral moment” on TikTok, Halsey has finally unveiled “So Good.” Their storytelling is at the forefront of the track; the heartbreak and feeling of betrayal is undeniably powerful: “Maria calls me and she says she’s gettin’ married / She asked me if there’s any extra weight I carry / And do I think about the one that got away,” they sing. Demi Lovato – “Skin Of My Teeth” Diehard Demi Lovato fans know that the “Heart Attack” singer’s pivot to heavier, edgier pop is more of a return to roots. “Skin Of My Teeth,” though, is better than anything they’ve ever released, strengthened by complete vulnerability and bravery. They’re confident and honest, making the song absolutely impactful.

Lizzo – “Grrrls” Lizzo’s feel-good anthems keep getting better. “About Damn Time” has taken over the world with its playful and catchy vibes, and this new hit “Grrrls” leans into unabashed idiosyncrasy and humor while also keeping the theme of friendship at the center. BTS – “Yet To Come” This new hit from BTS is instantly wistful as the members reflect on the past and the fleeting nature of everything. But as the song moves forward, buoyed by their bewitching voices, hope seeps in and prevails. The repetition of the refrain “The moment is yet to come” is inspiring, shedding light on the importance of gratitude and optimism.

George Ezra – “Dance All Over Me” George Ezra’s new single “Dance All Over Me” is a sonorous, jangly anthem that thrives through simplicity. Ezra repeats over and over: “Dance, dance, dance / Let it be, be, be / Dance all over me,” and his voice is so distinct and urgent that he almost puts the listener in a hypnotic daze. Joji – “Glimpse Of Us” Off the bat, Joji’s new song “Glimpse Of Us” is unafraid of vulnerability. The intimate piano ballad depicts heartbreak so vividly that it feels contagious: “Maybe one day you’ll feel lonely / And in his eyes, you’ll get a glimpse / Maybe you’ll start slipping slowly / And find me again,” he croons achingly.

Marshmello, Khalid – “Numb” Marshmello and Khalid prove to be a perfect match for this collaboration “Numb.” Marshmello’s irresistibly upbeat and unique beats mixed with Khalid’s one-of-a-kind voice and succinct lyrics make for a great spurt of pop. At less than three minutes, it makes sure every second is worth it. Dixie – “Someone To Blame” Dixie, known for her TikTok personality as a D’Amelio sister, is proving that she can craft a catchy, meaningful pop song with “Someone To Blame,” which calls out unnecessary drama: “Guess you need another villain for your story / God knows without it, that sh*t would be boring,” she sings. Along with the detailed lyrics, it has a sticky, pleasant melody.