All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Vance Joy – “Every Side Of You” Vance Joy’s new song “Every Side Of You” is a refreshing, heartwarming love ballad. Against a twinkly acoustic guitar, his voice is soft and clear as he expresses his yearning and gratitude: “I don’t know when we’ll be here again / So I memorize / Every inch of your body / Show me every side of you,” he croons on the chorus. It’s gorgeous from start to finish. Maggie Rogers – “Want Want” With her second album Surrender coming out soon, Maggie Rogers is hooking in listeners with bombastic singles. “Want Want” is a rock-tinged “sex + sensuality + desire anthem,” as she put it on Twitter, and that rush of endorphins is evident in the excitement of the track.

Panic! At the Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” Las Vegas-native hitmakers Panic! At the Disco are back with a bang with this theatrical “Viva Las Vengeance.” Frontman Brendon Urie’s vocals are sonorous and strong, and his words are clever and funny: “I don’t wanna be a diva / I just wanna be free / On a sofa with Sativa / Living the dream,” he belts. Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You” Post Malone’s new album Twelve Carat Toothache is here, and this collaboration with Doja Cat is definitely a highlight. His knack for catchy melodies is obvious with this chorus: “Oh girl I like you, / I do / I wanna be your friend go shoppin’ in the Benz,” he sings.

Remi Wolf – “Cake” Eclectic singer Remi Wolf kicks off “Cake” with a great quip: “I think I’ll get a cake tattoo / remind myself that I can’t have it and eat it too.” The hyperpop-tinged sound gives the song a texture of infectious chaos, and her vocals are powerful, convincing belts that add to the intensity. Aespa – “Illusion” South Korean girl group Aespa are unabashed and volatile on this new track “Illusion,” which booms with bass. Their gang vocals are unmatched against the clubby beat; it’s an instant hit that will both make the listener want to get up and dance and hit repeat when it ends.

Christina Aguilera, Tini – “Suéltame” “Suéltame” by Christina Aguilera and Argentine singer Tini is a collaboration we never knew we needed. Their vocals together are gorgeous and alluring against a buoyant rhythm; it’s a perfect summer song. Betty Who – “Blow Out My Candle” While Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” climbs the charts once again, ’80s vibes radiate from this new track “Blow Out My Candle” by Betty Who. “I won’t stop running down that road / I’ll keep dancing ’til I die / You can blow out my candle / But you’ll never put out my fire,” she sings, and it’s as inspirational as Bush’s timeless hit.