It’s the last day (and Best New Pop roundup) of February! It truly feels like this year has already been flying by. While March has a ton of exciting pop things happening, including the start of a certain major pop tour and even more great albums dropping, we’ll discuss that in time. For now, this week’s artists are keeping fans pleased with incredible collaborations, dance tracks, and even some fun rising stars to check out. Continue scrolling to view Uproxx’s roundup for the Best New Pop music from this week.

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” As two major powerhouse performers, Karol G and Shakira teaming up for the fiery “TQG” feels incredibly natural and like a perfect choice. However, as a relatively new artist on the music scene, bringing on Shakira felt like a daunting task — given she’s only previously done songs with Beyoncé and Rihanna. “I was very nervous to shoot this video because I really wanted to do my best to push myself to the limit and be someone that she could feel proud to collaborate with,” Karol G shared in a new interview. “To study the choreography with her, to learn it with her, and have that closeness with her because of this song. It’s not a normal collaboration because everything about this is above and beyond. From the meaning of the song’s lyrics, the meaning and feeling of the video, it’s extremely special.” The Weeknd, Ariana Grande – “Die For You Remix” If there’s one person who could have pulled Ariana Grande out of her Wicked filming process, it’s her frequent collaborator, The Weeknd. After teasing Grande’s presence in the studio on social media, she added a new spin to his 2016 song, “Die For You” — not to be confused with another entry on this list. “Yes I’m blaming you,” Grande adds as her soft warning in the new verse.

Gracie Abrams – “The Blue” “The Blue” is my personal favorite (and honestly, a strong contender for my 2023 top five) from Abrams’ new debut album, Good Riddance. While the majority of her new songs stem from introspection, this one puts a happier spin on her view of someone else. Kali Uchis – “Moonlight” Kali Uchis’ is taking in the carefree energy on her latest, “Moonlight,” another single from her forthcoming album, Red Moon In Venus. The bilingual dance track features production credits from Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, and Leon Michels, who make her already-glittering energy shine at its brightest.

Chvrches – “Over” After a lengthy tour in support of their 2021 album, Screen Violence, Chvrches don’t appear to be slowing down. The band dropped a catchy new ’80s-inspired song, “Over.” They’ve also teased that they just might be hitting the road again too, so fans won’t have to wait too long to sing along. Mazie – “Are You Feeling It Now” Mazie’s psychedelic new song, “Are You Feeling It Now,” is featured on her recently-dropped record, Blotter Baby. Complete with an even trippier music video filled with a ton of wild effects, it still never loses the chill energy that hooks people in.

Em Beihold – “Roller Coasters Make Me Sad” “This song may or may not be about what it’s like existing in the music industry,” Beihold said of her latest song, “Roller Coasters Make Me Sad,” in an Instagram post. However, it does seem like it, as she notes both the highest-highs and lowest-lows — that still end with her being unhappy. Halsey – “Die 4 Me” Years after Halsey partnered with Post Malone and Future for a fiery verse on Malone’s “Die For Me,” they returned with a new solo version — specifically as fans had been eager to hear the full thing. The result, under the changed title “Die 4 Me,” is a more subdued version of the original, but still manages to deliver some lyrical burns. One includes an updated line about how many copies her song, “Without Me,” has sold, giving another dig to a certain famous ex.