Scottish trio Chvrches is launching a new era. Tonight (February 24), the pop band have shared “Over,” their first single since signing to Island Records. On the new ’80s-influenced synth-pop track, the band vividly describes navigating the world with a sense of fear and anxiety.

“I try my best to turn down the noise / And I tell myself that boys will be boys / It’s getting harder to breathe / So, baby, put me to sleep / Till it gets better,” sings the band’s lead vocalist Lauren Mayberry on the song’s pre-chorus, leading into a captivating hook, describing painfully relatable feelings. “So wake me up when it’s over / It’s over / When it’s over / Tell me it was all just a dream / And wake me up when it’s over / It’s over.”

Chvrches signed with Island Records in North America and EMI in the UK last year, after having released their previous four albums via Glassnote. In a recent interview with Billboard, Martin Doherty of Chvrches said that signing these new deals has allowed them to further tap into their creativity.

“Something that’s come up recently, that I thought was a nice way to frame this, is that we signed new record deals, and there’s kind of a new lease on life for the band,” Doherty said. “It’s a chance for us to work within a new paradigm.”

Needless to say, we are looking forward to this new era of Chvrches.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Over” above.