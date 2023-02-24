The other week, Halsey announced that she would be releasing a fan-favorite demo of “Die 4 Me” that she’d been performing on tour over the summer. The song was originally a Post Malone collaboration, but this new version, officially out today (February 24), watches the singer step out on her own for the scathing track.

Her verse in the original “Die 4 Me” was ferocious, and this new version goes all-in. Her flows are impassioned and razor-sharp against the trap beat: “They say what the devil can’t do / He’s gonna send a woman to.” It’s packed with disses, frustrations, and regrets, but it’s empowering at the same time: “I sold forty million copies of our break-up note,” she gloats.

Upon the announcement of the song, Halsey made a thoughtful post. “Next Friday I’ve got a little surprise coming,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die For Me’ with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me.’ It’s dropping next week on 2/24 and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it. Big big thanks to @postmalone @louisbell and @future for having me on the original release and co-signing this version finally seeing daylight.”

Listen to the new version of “Die 4 Me” above.