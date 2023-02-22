After Ariana Grande teased her remix of The Weeknd’s Starboy anthem “Die For You,” the two artists have revealed the song’s release date: Friday, February 24.

The remix is coming nearly seven years after the single’s original release because it returned to the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to TikTok users, who have apparently discovered it and set to streaming it all the way to the top 10. After climbing all the way to No. 8 in January, it actually gained a spot this week, landing at No. 7, overtaking Taylor Swift’s megahit “Anti-Hero” (also a TikTok fave).

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Feb. 25, 2023) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 21, 2023

It’ll likely climb even higher after the release of the remix, just in time to help plug The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO Max special The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium. The special is set to make up for the singer’s September tour stop in LA when he lost his voice mid-song. Not a bad fumble recovery at all, there, Abel.

The song will be the latest in a long string of collaborations between the two megastars. They most recently teamed up in 2021 for a remix of The Weeknd’s single “Save Your Tears” from After Hours, which followed their prior joint effort from Ariana Grande’s album Positions, “Off The Table,” in 2020. They’ve developed a reputation for fan-favorite chemistry and their “Die For You” remix should live up to that standard, temporarily filling the void in Grande fans’ hearts as they wait for her to finish filming Wicked before she starts working on new music of her own.