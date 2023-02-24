Karol G And Shakira Don’t Hold Back In Their Fiery ‘TQG’ Video

Karol G’s highly anticipated new album Mañana Será Bonito is finally out today. One of the record’s many highlights includes “TQG,” for which she teamed up with the one and only Shakira. This follows her collaboration with Romeo Santos for “X Si Volvemos.”

The intense track comes with a cinematic music video that begins with Karol falling in a seemingly never-ending plunge as she sings. In one scene, she dons a revealing red dress while Shakira is clad in a stunning blue gown as the pair dance to the beat. There are many outfit changes throughout, of course.

In our brand new interview with Karol about Mañana Será Bonito, she discussed working with Shakira for this video, saying, “She was very sweet! All the photos we have together, we are literally laughing. There was a lot of pressure days before to shoot this video. I was super afraid of how the vibe and energy would be like, but when we were on set, it was incredible. We had a great time. We helped each other a lot. We had a lot of admiration for each other. When she was filming, I was there. When I was filming, she was there. We were cheering each other on. Everything has been special.”

Watch the video for “TQG” above.