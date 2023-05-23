All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Summer is practically in full swing, as May comes to a close this week. The pop world is taking notice, dropping some dance-ready hits — perfect for getting out and just letting every worry go. If you’re not in a hot girl summer type of mood, there’s also some romantic inclusions that were released this week. Continue scrolling for Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup.

Bad Bunny — “Where She Goes” Following Bad Bunny’s public outings with rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner, many fans had wondered if “Where She Goes” would be about her. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like it, as he finds himself reflecting on a brief connection with a past lover. Kesha — “Hate Me Harder” “If hating me helps you love yourself / Do your worst, baby, gimme hell / Hate me harder / Hate me harder / There’s nothing left that I haven’t heard / And I can take it, so make it hurt / Hate me harder / Hate me harder,” Kesha sings on one of the Rick Rubin-produced standout tracks from her new album, Gag Order.

Lewis Capaldi — “Haven’t You Ever Been In Love Before” Over the past few years, Lewis Capaldi has been embracing writing love songs, with his latest being another example. “I never expected to be bombarded with beautiful couples sharing exceptional moments together. But it is nice to see some stuff that isn’t doom and gloom. And even though it does make me feel doom and gloom looking at it, I think it’s nice to celebrate being in love,” Capaldi previously said. Lana Del Rey — “Say Yes To Heaven” Years after Lana Del Rey’s demo of “Say Yes To Heaven” was a niche fan favorite from her vault, a TikTok resurgence of popularity prompted her to give it an official release. The dreamy track finds her hoping that a love interest will accept her as she is.

Conan Gray — “Never Ending Song” Conan Gray is jumpstarting his new era with “Never Ending Song.” Produced by the legendary Max Martin, the song builds upon ‘80s-inspired synths to pull listeners in with a brilliant instrumental. Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova” “I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl. I packed the song with fun raunchy lyrics that make it feel like a night out flirting with the girl across the bar!” Roan said about “Red Wine Supernova.”

Zara Larsson — “End Of Time” “I love the melodies,” Larsson told Uproxx about her new single. “I love that it feels big, but it feels like a classic song. And in a way, it’s danceable, it’s pop, and it’s just like a very existential love song about wanting to love somebody until the very end of time.” Anne-Marie, Shania Twain — “Unhealthy” Anne-Marie recruited the legendary Shania Twain to collaborate on her “Unhealthy” song, simply through an Instagram DM. The result works wonderfully, as the duo detail a toxic-but-addictive relationship. “All my friends, they say that you’re bad for me,” Anne-Marie sings.