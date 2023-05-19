Bad Bunny has another summer hit on his hands. Today (May 18), the Puerto Rican rapper has shared a new single, “Where She Goes.”

On the song, Benito teams up with producer Mag and engineer La Paciencia, as he sings and raps over a Jersey club beat, mixed with elements of Dembow. He recalls a special night with a woman, that was only supposed to be a one-time encounter. However, he can’t seem to get this lady off of his mind, and longs to reunite with her. Bad Bunny flawlessly delivers on an electrifying hit, as he experiments with new musical stylings.

In the song’s accompanying video, which is directed by Stillz and produced by WeOwnTheCity, Bad Bunny is seen in a California desert, standing at the top of a mountain as he overlooks the scene.

As the beat drops, Bad Bunny then drives through the desert at full throttle in clips juxtaposed with videos of horses running at the highest speed.

The video also contains appearances from some of Bad Bunny’s friends, including Dominic Fike, Frank Ocean, Isabella Manderson, Julian Consuegra, Juliana Nalú, Lil Uzi Vert, Ronaldinho, Sabrina Zada, and Ysham Avdulahi.

You can check out the video for “Where She Goes” above.