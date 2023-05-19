Kelly Clarkson has shared the latest glimpse of her next album, Chemistry, with the brand new song, “Favorite Kind Of High.” Coming out of a headline-sparking divorce, Clarkson finds herself getting to experience the joys of the dating pool — as she details in the track.

“One thing I have learned, in a lot of therapy, is that it’s not about just the bad,” she told the crowd at her Los Angeles concert, per Billboard. “It was a whole thing. It doesn’t mean everything is bad. There’s nothing like that high when you first see someone, and you’re like, ‘Oh sh*t, I wonder if they’re single.'”

The themes of love and loss and everything in between carry throughout the rest of Chemistry, which Clarkson first announced with the dual singles, “Me” and “Mine.”

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter,” Clarkson added about the album in a statement. “You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

Check out “Favorite Kind Of High” above.

Chemistry is out 6/23 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.