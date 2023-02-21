All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop found a bunch of artists on this list either dropping their anticipated albums or the first singles from a newly-announced era. Basically put, it’s the continuation of an already strong year, and it’s not even the end of February. Here is Uproxx’s roundup of the best new pop music from this week.

Lana Del Rey – “A&W” Fans have been going crazy over Lana Del Rey‘s newest song, “A&W,” which doubles as a presumed nod to the root beer restaurant and an abbreviation for “American whore” — so very Lana-core. The seven-minute track has two distinct parts, starting as a slow take on her life before transforming into an incredibly-catchy section that’s been compared to Nelly’s “Country Grammar.” Niall Horan – “Heaven” Niall Horan’s “Heaven” is the lead single from his forthcoming summer album, The Show. As he’s described, he doesn’t want to conform to societal standards and just lives in the moment on a carefree track. “I wanted to write about how we all should just focus on enjoying our lives and doing what feels right, instead of worrying about what might be expected of us,” Horan noted in a statement.

Caroline Polachek – “Butterfly Net” “‘Butterfly Net’ is maybe the most narrative storyteller moment on the whole album,” Polachek described to Apple Music “And also, palette-wise, deviates from the more hybrid electronic palette that we’ve been in to go fully into this 1960s drum reverb band atmosphere. I’m playing an organ solo. I was listening to a lot of ’60s Italian music, and the way they use reverbs as a holder of the voice and space and very minimal arrangements to such incredible effect.” Skrillex, Missy Elliott, Mr. Oizo – “Ratata” “Ratata” is the second collaboration between Skrillex and Missy Elliott, as she previously remixed Jack Ü’s “Take Ü There.” However, despite Elliott and Oizo’s presence carrying this fun take, it appears on the DJ’s new album.

Bebe Rexha – “Heart Wants What It Wants” Bebe Rexha emulates her biggest pop icon inspirations, including Madonna and Cher, in the music video for her bubbly “Heart Wants What It Wants.” As it’s the first preview of her new album, Rexha told Rolling Stone that she just wants listeners to have a good time. Nessa Barrett – “Bang Bang” Barrett is back for blood on her vengeful new “Bang Bang.” Detailing her aggressions as a scorned lover, she fantasizes about cutting a man’s breaks — simply because she hates how he drives his car, among other things.

Role Model – “A Little More Time” “A Little More Time” follows Role Model’s 2022 album, as a continuation of his softer side. “I could use a / Rainshower, blue hour, two-hour drive upstate,” he sings on the chorus, backed by a light guitar. Kelsea Ballerini – “Blindsided” Kelsea Ballerini’s new EP, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, dropped on Valentine’s Day — but is a heartbreaking take on her divorce. One of the tracks, “Blindsided,” finds her wondering if the other person saw it coming, despite all the issues that were loud and clear.