Skrillex made his epic return to music on Friday (February 17) with the release of his album, Quest For Fire. The 15-track project marked the record producer’s first solo full-length drop in nine years. Fans of Skrillex’s patience paid off as the DJ treated them to several singles, “Way Back” with Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress, “Rumble” with Fred Again.. and Flowdan, “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps, and “Xena” with Nai Barghouti before its release. However, the musical treats didn’t stop there.

Yesterday (February 18), during his performance at Madison Square Garden alongside Fred Again.., And Four Tet, Skrillex debuted a second album. The 12-track project, Don’t Get Too Close, may have been a surprise release, but it was a running theory for die-hard fans. Considering that the single by the same name featuring Bibi Bourelly was not listed on the official track list for Quest For Fire, fans suspected Skrillex had something special up his sleeve, and they were right.

The album features a list of special guest features, including Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi, Chief Keef, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Bladee, PinkPantheress, and more. Skrillex spoke about rediscovering himself since his hiatus, writing on Twitter, “For the first time in 4-5 years, I’ve found a new sense of peace,” and having worked through it on the other end was a fountain of new music.

Don’t Get Too Close is out now via OWSLA/Atlantic. You can stream it here.

