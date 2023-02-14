Lana Del Rey has gone full balls-to-the-wall emo by indirectly saying “f*ck love.” The singer has always been melodramatic in her music, but her new single, “A&W,” short for American Wh*re, takes the cake by a landslide. As the latest release from her upcoming album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, due out next month, Lana is holding nothing back on this anti-Valentine’s Day track.

She may have regrets over nothing singing more on Taylor Swift’s song “Snow On The Beach,” but as for her post-breakup actions, including taking out a billboard in her ex’s hometown to promote her album, she has none. the next step in the romantic grief process is to get out there and find someone new. On “A&W,” Lana does just that but under one condition: sex only, no emotional strings attached.

In the song’s chorus, Lana makes that perfectly clear by singing, “Call ’em up, come into my bedroom / Endеd up, we f*ck on the hotel floor / It’s not about having someone to love me anymore / This is the experience of being an American wh*re.”

However, by verse three, Lana briefly rethinks her decision, singing, “So many other things you can’t believe / Did you know I sing, I can still be / Looking like a side piece at 33 / God’s a charlatan, don’t look at me,” but by this point, she’s all in.

Listen to the full track below.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out 3/10/2023 via Polydor Records/Interscope. To pre-order, click here.