All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music, much of the narrative shifted away from new music and towards the ongoing demonstrations protesting police brutality and the murder of George Floyd. Many musicians opted to delay releases in favor of refocusing attention on uplifting Black voices. But other pop musicians this week continued with releases and donated proceeds to charity organizations. Nadia Rose shared an empowering anthem of self-love, Omi returns with an upbeat and spirited tune, and Bruno Major shared his soulful sophomore record. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Nadia Rose — “Too Bad” The niece of famed UK grime rapper Stormzy, Nadia Rose’s latest slick single earned her inclusion in Uproxx’s best new pop list. “Too Bad” is a confident confession of self-love, with Nadia touting her positive qualities over a captivating beat. “Can’t handle me? That’s too bad,” she sings. Omi — “Bring My Baby Back” Known for infusing a reggae-inspired beat with cotemporary pop, Jamaican singer Omi returns with “Bring My Baby Back.” The undeniably buoyant track calls forth nostalgic images of pool parties and laid-back beach days, helping lift spirits even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Bruno Major — “I’ll Sleep When I’m Older” Bruno Major released his sophomore record To Let A Good Thing Die Friday. And with it came the shimmering number “I’ll Sleep When I’m Older.” Upon the record’s release, Bruno Major said he stands in solidarity with the Black community: “After genuine soul searching, and confiding in friends, family, and colleagues, I have taken the decision to release To Let A Good Thing Die today. I do so in solidarity with the Black community, and in deep reverence to Black culture, without which my music would not exist. You have shown me the power of an artist is in bringing people together, whoever and wherever they may be. I hope that in ‘To Let A Good Thing Die,’ you will find 32 minutes of warmth. I am really, really proud of this album.” Joy Downer — “Paper Moon” As one of ten siblings raised in the Mormon Church, Joy Downer’s childhood was filled with musical inspiration. The singer kept true to her musical roots on her debut EP, Paper Moon. The EP’s title track is exemplary of the effort, with Downer’s airy and captivating vocals melting over subdued keys and building up to a triumphant eruption. All proceeds from the record purchased Friday through Bandcamp were donated to Black Lives Matter.