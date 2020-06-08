Most of what fans hear from J. Cole is through his music, as he isn’t the most active on social media. Even when he does post online, it’s mostly about whatever new project he has on the way or has just come out.

Over the weekend, though, he took to his sparingly used Twitter account to offer his thoughts on the recent vote to disband the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd and the civil unrest that has ensued. For his third tweet of 2020, Cole shared an article about the department disbanding and wrote, “Powerful powerful.”

Over the weekend, nine of the 13 Minneapolis city council members declared their intention to defund and dismantle the city’s police department. Council President Lisa Bender told CNN, “We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe. [We need] to listen, especially to our Black leaders, to our communities of color, for whom policing is not working and to really let the solutions lie in our community.”

While Cole hasn’t been active on social media since Floyd’s death, that doesn’t mean he’s not supporting the cause, as he attended a protest in North Carolina in May.