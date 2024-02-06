All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Del Water Gap and Holly Humberstone reunited for a duet about trying to reconnect a relationship. Billy Joel surprised fans by finally returning to music after nearly two decades — and an incredible performance to match. And so much more. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

TWICE — “I Got You” TWICE’s “I Got You” marks the K-Pop group’s first release of the new year, so they made sure to deliver and set the bar high. Ahead of their upcoming mini-album, With YOU-th, it details the unbreakable bond that the girls have with one another. Del Water Gap, Holly Humberstone — “Cigarettes & Wine” Del Water Gap brought Holly Humberstone along for their collaboration, “Cigarettes & Wine.” The emotional duet is about wanting to feel connected to someone who is distant — whether it’s emotionally or through physical location. The two performers met years ago and did a show in Los Angeles together, so it is a very full-circle moment of a song.

Billy Joel — “Turn The Lights Back On” Billy Joel returned this week with “Turn The Lights Back On,” his first new song in several years. “I’m late, but I’m here right now and I’m trying to find the magic that we lost somehow,” he sings, seemingly recognizing both a lost love and that fans were waiting for more tunes. He performed it at the 2024 Grammys over the weekend, showing the crowd he still can deliver one heck of a ballad. Tones And I — “Dreaming” “‘Dreaming’ is the first song from my upcoming album,” Tones And I shared about the country-inspired track. “I maintain my integrity in my stories, which always come from a genuine place of love, loss, and hope. I have found myself subconsciously writing about things I’ve never written about before. I let my music go where it wants to go, and I never try to force it in one direction to suit a trend or style. I hope you like this song and I can’t wait to share more music soon.”

The Last Dinner Party — “Burn Alive” The Last Dinner Party has taken over during the past few months, and their new album, Prelude To Ecstasy, is only set to boost their popularity even higher. One of the highlights is “Burn Alive,” which opens with an eerie instrumental before turning into a dramatic synth-pop track that radiates witch vibes. (G)I-DLE — “Super Lady” (G)I-DLE is planning for world domination with “Super Lady,” an ode to girl power. Throughout the track, the band shouts out the fact that they are just as tough, if not stronger than the guys. “We are on war, war, war, there’s no such thing as mercy here,” they declare, according to the English translation on Genius.

Norah Jones, Remi Wolf — “Change” Norah Jones brought along Remi Wolf to help cover Big Thief’s “Change,” as part of Jones’ new Spotify Singles release. The two have continued their musical partnership after Wolf appeared on Jones’ Playing Along podcast last summer. Dean Lewis — “Memories” Dean Lewis wishes he could go back to the good times on the painful “Memories” song. He described it as meant for a person if “they aren’t in your life anymore and that hole can’t be filled. To me it’s looking back at those memories in a positive way, being thankful and hopeful in the sadness of it all.”