Holly Humberstone’s Can You Afford To Lose Me? extended collection arrived last October, and this October is shaping up to be even more special for the UK singer-songwriter.

On Thursday, June 29, Humberstone announced that her debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, is due out on October 13.

“My debut album Paint My Bedroom Black will be yours October 13th [black heart emoji],” she captioned an Instagram post that reveals the album’s cover art. “[Producer/songwriter Rob Milton] & I poured our hearts into this album, it’s my favourite thing I’ve ever made and I literally can’t wait another second for you guys to hear it. Available to preorder now through the link in my bio [black heart emoji] I love you and I can’t fucking wait for October [four crying emojis].”

The album announcement was preceded by two single releases, “Antichrist” and Room Service.” The album itself is preceded by EPs Falling Asleep At The Wheel (2020) and The Walls Are Way Too Thin (2021). Humberstone spent the first portion of 2022 opening on tour for Olivia Rodrigo, and she’s scheduled to deliver a headlining performance at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on August 11.

“This album is an exploration of the two sides of myself that coexist,” Humberstone said in a statement. “One side, the introvert who wants to board the windows up and shut the world out, writing about wanting to escape my surroundings and the confusion of life on the road last year. The other side of me, the extrovert, writing about a budding relationship, deep connections and love.”