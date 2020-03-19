The BeyHive Is Plotting A ‘Homecoming’ Rewatch Party Tonight And Beyonce Approves

Now is not a very calm or happy time for most of the world.

As Coronavirus outbreaks are popping up across America — and the globe — a lot of people are scared, and confined to their own homes in a way that’s very unfamiliar. But, if we’ve learned anything from the rise of the internet, it’s that this digital community can function in powerful and healing ways to bring us together. And, there are few factions of the internet more powerful than the Beyhive.

Knowing this full well, Netflix editorial team member Jasmyn Lawson had the great idea of rewatching Beyonce’s Homecoming documentary as a group while most people are self isolating or under shelter in place orders. “Can we all watch Homecoming as a group some time this week and relive that again???” she wrote in her first tweet, on Monday, March 16, before following up shortly afterwards with the details: “Alright, let’s do this thing! How’s Wednesday at 6 PM PST (9 EST)??? We can use the hashtag #HOMEcoming,” she concluded.

Oh, and then Beyonce retweeted that second tweet, so with her approval, this rewatch party is definitely going to happen.

Can we all watch Homecoming as a group some time this week and relive that again??? — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 16, 2020

Alright, let's do this thing!

How's Wednesday at 6 PM PST (9 EST)???

We can use the hashtag #HOMEcoming 😂 pic.twitter.com/vPHSXvhaVm — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 16, 2020

And since that’s in approximately 40 minutes, go get some popcorn and get ready to watch. Coachella 2020? Postponed. Beychella? Eternal.