People all around the world are being discouraged from leaving their homes as a way to help impede the spread of the coronavirus. Consequently, folks have been stocking up on things like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, to the point where stores are having a tough time keeping these items in stock. Iggy Azalea, meanwhile, wishes that people wouldn’t “panic buy” supplies, because it prevents everybody from having access to these essentials.

A couple days ago, Azalea tweeted, “I think the world loves being hysterical.” She expanded on that earlier today, writing, “I will not stop trying to get my mother to admit panic buying is stupid UNLESS she eats all her canned fish and uses alllllllll her toilet tissue. Use ALLLLLL your dettol girl… or Admit defeat.”

I think the world loves being hysterical. — IGGY AZALEA #LOLA🎭 (@IGGYAZALEA) March 12, 2020

I will not stop trying to get my mother to admit panic buying is stupid UNLESS she eats all her canned fish and uses alllllllll her toilet tissue. Use ALLLLLL your dettol girl…

or Admit defeat. — IGGY AZALEA #LOLA🎭 (@IGGYAZALEA) March 13, 2020

A fan responded to the latter tweet, “Iggy, I went to Walmart today and EVERYTHING IS GONE. Toilet paper. Water bottles. soap. Like bruh. Everyone is taking this wayyyyy to seriously. yes it’s a bad diease but if people will acually wash there damn hands and keep up with there health and cover there mouth.” Azalea answered, “Exactly my point. Totally have items on hand but don’t bulk buy so the rest of the community can’t also have those items too. That’s ass backwards.”

Exactly my point. Totally have items on hand but don’t bulk buy so the rest of the community can’t also have those items too.

That’s ass backwards. — IGGY AZALEA #LOLA🎭 (@IGGYAZALEA) March 13, 2020

She then boiled her point down to its thesis statement, tweeting, “Jokes aside though, please Try not to panic buy large amounts of things. Looking out for one anothers health includes making sure we all have access to the items we need instead of pointlessly hoarding them all in your garage.”

Jokes aside though, please Try not to panic buy large amounts of things 💖 Looking out for one anothers health includes making sure we all have access to the items we need instead of pointlessly hoarding them all in your garage. — IGGY AZALEA #LOLA🎭 (@IGGYAZALEA) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, today brought yet anther wave of music-related postponements as coronavirus concerns continue. Record Store Day has been pushed back by a couple months, and J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is also facing a delay.