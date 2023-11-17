Worlds are colliding on this steamy new collaboration. Tonight (November 17), Latin music superstar Becky G has teamed up with K-Pop sensation BIBI for their new single, “Amigos.”

While the two each have men in their lives, they just can’t shake off their past lovers. But their former flames know the drill when their beaus come around.

“I know we had a good time and that you always want more / But if my boyfriend calls, we’re just friends, nothing more,” sing the ladies in Spanish on the song’s chorus, over a punchy, percussive track.

On the track, the hip-hop influence is evident. BIBI has previously discussed her love of hip-hop in an interview with AllKPop.

“Expressing oneself through lyrics is so real and genuine,” BIBI said. “As I’m someone who wasn’t necessarily gifted with natural musical talent — I didn’t even know the difference between boom bap or trap beats until way later. I think the other factors of music organically followed as I grew as an artist.”

In the song’s accompanying video, BIBI and Becky embark on a luxurious heist. The two pay a visit to a lush resort, where they attract the attention of several men. They are latter seen running off with jewelry and stacks off cash, later driving away in a vintage car.

You can see the video for “Amigos” above.

BIBI is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.