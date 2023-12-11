Every Monday, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated December 16, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red” The Hot 100 is certainly painted red (and green) this week, thanks to the holiday songs coming up next on this list. Doja’s hit is among the few non-holiday tunes hanging around this week’s top 10, though. 9. SZA — “Snooze” One of the others is SZA’s “Snooze.” This week actually marks a full year on the Hot 100 for SZA’s SOS single.

8. Andy Williams — “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” Williams’ Christmas classic has helped him make some history: As Billboard notes, “The late singer now sports a record span of 64 years, two months, and one week from his first week in the top 10 with ‘Lonely Street’ in October 1959 through his latest frame.” 7. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” Even through the holiday rush, Swift is unstoppable, as she remains in the top 10 with a song that was originally released in 2019 but has become a gigantic hit here in 2023.

6. Burl Ives — “A Holly Jolly Christmas” Ives is one of the holiday regulars, as “A Holly Jolly Christmas” routinely returns to the charts. Its previous peak was at No. 4, so let’s see if it’s able to top that this year. 5. Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me” In terms of non-holiday songs, Harlow is No. 1 this week with “Lovin On Me,” which previously became the rapper’s third No. 1 single (Christmas classic or otherwise).

4. Wham! — “Last Christmas” “Last Christmas” has so far peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and the enduring 1984 favorite finds itself back at that personal-best summit this week. 3. Bobby Helms — “Jingle Bell Rock” The same is true for Helms in terms of re-achieving its previous peak. It’s also the oldest song of the holiday bunch, as it was originally released in 1957.