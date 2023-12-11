Travis Kelce Taylor Swift 2023
Getty Image
Pop

NFL Commentator Tony Romo Referred To Taylor Swift As Travis Kelce’s ‘Wife’ During A Game And Chaos Ensued

It was only just last week that Taylor Swift publicly referred to herself and Travis Kelce as a “couple” for the first time. NFL commentator Tony Romo is apparently ready for them to take things to the next level, though.

While praising a Kelce play during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills yesterday (December 10), the broadcast showed Swift happily applauding in the audience, and Romo made note of that, saying, “…as you see… Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience… or, I’m sorry [laughs]: girlfriend.”

Swift and Kelce, of course, are not married as far as the public knows. Romo caught his mistake quickly, but that didn’t stop it from going viral online.

One of the most common reactions from Swifties was to crack a joke about Tree Paine, Swift’s longtime publicist, taking action. (Paine recently got upset over rumors that Swift and Joe Alwyn were previously married, tweeting, “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”)

Others wished Romo the best of luck as Swifties were surely about to invade his social media pages.

Swift recently brought more clarity to her and Kelce’s relationship timeline, saying in an interview, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

