Last summer, Armani White blew up on TikTok and beyond thanks to “Billie Eilish” and the distinct line, “B*tch, I’m stylish / Glock tucked, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish.” Eilish herself seemed on board with the song, as she has shared videos featuring it on social media. Now, she’s taken her co-sign to the next level: At the Osheaga festival this weekend, Eilish brought White out on stage during her set.

Addressing her audience, she said, “You know that song that’s like [laughs], ‘Glock tucked, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish?’ You know that song?” The track’s instrumental started playing to much cheering, then White came out and performed some of the song as Eilish danced along. The two then put a cap on the fun moment with a big hug.

armani white coming out at osheaga to sing billie eilish on stage with… billie eilish. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/eoMQPPvhGz — ki🦋 (@noregretskii) August 6, 2023

White previously spoke about his Eilish-like aspirations, saying in an interview with Genius, “I think Billie, what she is in her world, is what I aspire to be in my world, is just kind of like an anomaly… if it’s me for hip-hop, if it’s her for pop, or whatever it is, just to be in this world, but completely stand out from everybody else.”

Check out clips of Eilish and White at Osheaga above.