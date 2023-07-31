Here Are The Osheaga Festival Set Times For 2023

It’s nearly time for Osheaga Art And Music Festival 2023, where Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Rufus Du Sol will serve as heavy-hitting headliners. The annual festival is scheduled from this Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6, and the full schedule is available for planning purposes.

Six stages will host multiple enticing acts, beginning on August 4 with Magdalena Bay, Xela Edna, and Mindflip at 2 p.m. local time. The likes of Holly Humberstone (3:20-4:05 p.m.), Soccer Mommy (4:05-4:50 p.m.), Rina Sawayama (6:30-7:20 p.m.), and The Flaming Lips (7:20-8:20 p.m.) will precede Rufus Du Sol’s headlining set from 9:20 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

Saturday, August 5, will bring attendees performances from Fletcher (4:50-5:40 p.m.), Lil Yachty (5:40-6:30 p.m.), 070 Shake (7-7:50 p.m.), The National (7:20-8:20 p.m.), Carly Rae Jepsen (7:50-8:40 p.m.), and Baby Keem (8:20-9:20 p.m.). Eilish’s headlining set is scheduled from 9:20 p.m. to 10:50 p.m., and Rema will simultaneously go on a different stage from 9:40 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Sunday’s bill is also stacked. Armani White (4-4:45 p.m.), Beabadoobee (4:50-5:35 p.m.), Central Cee (6:20-7:10 p.m.), Kim Petras (7:10-8 p.m.), Japanese Breakfast (7:45-8:35 p.m.), and Fred Again.. (8-9 p.m.) are among those who will warm up crowds ahead of Lamar’s headlining set from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

It’ll be a particularly busy week for Eilish and Lamar, as they’re pulling headliner double duty between Osheaga and Lollapalooza. See the full Lolla schedule here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.